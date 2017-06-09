It’s Not A Lie! D’Banj drops Teaser to New Music featuring Wande Coal & Harrysong | WATCH

Veteran Nigerian artiste Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj has no plans to leave the music scene just yet as he has the released the teaser to a new song titled “It’s Not A Lie” which features Harrysong and former Mo’ Hits label mate, Wande Coal. The new father shared photos from the video shoot as well as a video teaser on his Instagram page giving his fans a peep into what is to come.
See photos below:
Watch the video below:
Photo Credit: Instagram – @iambangalee
Great song
They did it before they will always do it again.