It’s Not A Lie! D’Banj drops Teaser to New Music featuring Wande Coal & Harrysong | WATCH

Veteran Nigerian artiste Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj has no plans to leave the music scene just yet as he has the released the teaser to a new song titled “It’s Not A Lie” which features Harrysong and former Mo’ Hits label mate, Wande Coal. The new father shared photos from the video shoot as well as a video teaser on his Instagram page giving his fans a peep into what is to come.

See photos below:

Watch the video below:

New music soon from @iambangalee featuring @iamharrysong & @wandecoal #ItsNotALie #BellaNaija bellanaija.com A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – @iambangalee