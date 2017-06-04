Heartbreaking… 4-Year-Old Boy Dies of Dry Drowning a Week After Swimming

A 4-year-old boy in Houston, Texas took his last breath about a week after a swimming trip with his family on Memorial Day weekend. Before he passed away, the little boy, Frankie, complained about a stomach ache and diarrhoea, then later complained about pain in his shoulders as well. It was later concluded that he died from dry drowning also known as secondary drowning.

His father, Francisco Delgado Jr. said;

“Out of nowhere, he just woke up. He said, ‘Ahhh. He took his last breath and I didn’t know what to do no more. Him throwing up, vomiting, there’s nothing uncommon about that. We didn’t think [Frankie] was gonna pass away or anything like that.”

Frankie’s mother, Tara, said paramedics and doctors made attempts to save her son.

“I walked in. I could see him lying there. They were still working on him. I’m screaming, ‘Let me just touch my baby. Maybe he needs his mama’s touch.’ ”

On the cause of death she said;

“When she [paramedic] came in, she told us it’s what’s called ‘dry drowning. His lungs were full of fluid. There was nothing else they could do for him.”

His father hopes his story can raise awareness for other parents with young children.

Photo Credit: Desiree Sosa/Facebook