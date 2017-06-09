18 Inmates Released After Spending Over 30 Years in Kirikiri Prison

18 inmates at the Kirikiri prison, who included 15 male and 3 females serving life sentences for various offenses, and having spent more than 30 years in incarceration, were recommended for immediate release by the Council on compassionate grounds after Governor Ambode approved the order.

Speaking at the small handing over ceremony held at the hall of the Kirikiri Maximum Prison, Chairman of the Council, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, who was represented by Bolatunmi Animashaun advised the pardoned inmates to turn a new leaf when eventually they are reunited with their families.

The State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, represented by Yejide Kolawole, encouraged other inmates still serving in the Prison to be of good behaviour and exhibit conducts that could qualify them to benefit from such order.

The pardoned inmates were thankful to the Governor for his benevolence and pledged to be of good behaviour.

