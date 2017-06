Alternative soul artist Adekunle Gold recently revealed plans to drops his second studio album titled “About 30“. The first single off that album titled “Call On Me” is however scheduled for release this Saturday, 1st of July, 2017. The “Orente” crooner revealed this via his Instagram page as put up the artwork and wrote, “July 1st • Call on me • Anticipate”.

About BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us

Twitter: @bellanaija

Facebook: @bellanaija

Instagram: @bellanaijaonline