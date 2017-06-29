BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music + Video: Tonye – Headache

29.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - New Music + Video: Tonye - Headache

Delectable singer and songwriter Tonye drops the visuals for her stunning single “Headache“. The song was produced by Ayzed.

Listen and Download below:

Download

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , Filed Under: Music

css.php
MENU BellaNaija