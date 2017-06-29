New Music + Video: Tonye – Headache

Delectable singer and songwriter Tonye drops the visuals for her stunning single “Headache“. The song was produced by Ayzed.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
29.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Delectable singer and songwriter Tonye drops the visuals for her stunning single “Headache“. The song was produced by Ayzed.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline