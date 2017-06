On the 20th anniversary of his passing, BN Music remembers a legend Prince Nico Mbarga whose evergreen song “Sweet Mother” sold more than 13 million copies across the African continent. This figure surpassed even The Beatles (Yes! The Beatles). Narratively profiles the life and career of the Abakalili born music legend who gave us the song which emphasizes the importance of mothers everywhere.

Listen to “Sweet Mother” below: