Afro-soul diva Ruby who is signed to Chocolate City is gearing up to release her first single this year titled “Kale Ni“. She has however dropped new photos in anticipation, She rocks a printed scarf with mirror shades and denim jacket as she serves gangster poses. The yellow background used highlighted her very colorful lips stains.

See photos below:

Photographer: Remilekun Haastrup

Make Up: Paris J Dada

Design: Soulprinz

Creative Director: Toda Kafang