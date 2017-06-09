BellaNaija

TV channel Al Jazeera hit by Cyberattack

TV channel Al Jazeera hit by cyberattackQatar-based TV channel Al Jazeera has claimed all its systems, websites and social media accounts have been hit by a cyberattack.

The company said it was experiencing systematic and continual hacking attempts which were gaining intensity and taking various forms.

They also claim to had shut down their website temporarily “for security reasons” after hacking attempts.

The reported cyber attack on Thursday comes as Al Jazeera is at the centre of Qatar’s row with fellow Arab states over allegations the country supports terrorism.

