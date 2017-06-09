Aliko Dangote Announces Tunga Sugar Project Milestone on Twitter

In March 2017, the Dangote Group invested N217bn in the Tunga Sugar Project, a sugar plantation in Nasarawa. Today in a series of tweets the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced a milestone in the Tunga Sugar Project. He thanked everyone who has contributed to the projrct, including the Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Al-Makura and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. See his tweets below;

Aliko Dangote announces Tunga Sugar Project Miletone on Twitter

Today we celebrate another milestone that will transform our economy. Our Tunga Sugar Project will create the largest sugar plant in Africa — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) June 8, 2017

This project will further diversify our economy, create employment and help achieve self-sufficiency in sugar production. — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) June 8, 2017

Our profound gratitude to our host, H.E. the Gov. of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Al-Makura & the good people of Nasarawa State for their support — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) June 8, 2017

(cont) the CBN Gov., Mr Godwin Emefiele, for his contribution towards reviving the nation’s agricultural sector. — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) June 8, 2017

(cont) Hon. Min. of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh for transforming the Agricultural sector — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) June 8, 2017

(cont)and the the Min.of Industry, Trade & Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, a constant factor in increasing our confidence in the Nig.economy — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) June 8, 2017