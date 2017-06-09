BellaNaija

Aliko Dangote Announces Tunga Sugar Project Milestone on Twitter

09.06.2017

In March 2017, the Dangote Group invested N217bn in the Tunga Sugar Project, a sugar plantation in Nasarawa. Today in a series of tweets the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced a milestone in the Tunga Sugar Project. He thanked everyone who has contributed to the projrct, including the Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Al-Makura and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. See his tweets below;

