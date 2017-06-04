Birmingham Get Ready! BellaNaija Style for ‘ZAZAII at ZUVAA’ Trunkshow Tour Day 2 is Today!

In case you missed it, the first part of the ZAZAII at ZUVAA trunk show tour in America was yesterday. To catch up, follow us on Instagram with @bellanaijastyle or check the hashtag, #BNZazaiiZuvaa for all the photos and fun videos from Birmingham and other cities like Philadelphia and DC.

We put out a call for a BellaNaijarian to attend, with a chance to win $100 coupon to shop Zazaii items and the lucky winner was Tabitha, @tabitha_digha.

If you’re in Birmingham, Alabama, stop by at the pop up shop tomorrow at Riverchase Galleria Mall. Stay tuned as there would be other states for the Zazaii at Zuvaa Trunkshow and BellaNaija Style would be giving this opportunity again.