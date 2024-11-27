Connect with us

Tabitha Met a Stranger in a New City Who Turned Out to Be Her Soulmate!

Moving to a new city comes with its own perks and among all the exciting things you get to discover, love might just come in the mix as well.

Tabitha met Terrell shortly after her move to Philadelphia three years ago. At first, he was the charming stranger who made it his mission to show her the hidden gems of the city. As they spent more time together, their connection grew, and they discovered a love that felt effortless and beautiful. Now, they’re set to spend forever together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air, and we can feel the love in every frame… you’ll feel it too as you scroll!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Tabitha:

Our love story feels like a little nudge from fate. Three years ago, I moved to Philadelphia, feeling like an outsider in a city that seemed a bit too rough around the edges. That’s when I met him through mutual friends. He must have sensed my hesitation about Philly because he made it his mission to show me a side of the city I hadn’t seen.

  

For our first date, he planned this perfect evening where we talked and laughed so much that we didn’t even notice the restaurant had emptied out and the staff was ready to close. It was just us, still lost in conversation. That night, Philly felt warmer—like it had softened up, just for us. Since then, we’ve built our own home together, blending his city, my roots in Nigeria, and all the love we’ve found in each other.

      

Credits

Bride @tabby_ene
Planner @cherrybees_events
Makeup @dyanbeauty__
Hair @hairfreakbyjboy
Photography @nicoleadehi_valeo

 

