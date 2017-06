True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evil they say, but when your friendship stands in the way of your relationship with your spouse, what do you do? How much is too much? Will you allow your spouse keep someone of the opposite sex as a best friend?

Find out what Kemi Omitayo, Bola Yinka-Obebe and Shola Mabogunje think about this in episode 2 of Liz Osho‘s talk show “Now that You’re Married“.

Watch