Bobrisky Will Start Charging N10k a Month to View his Snaps

Self acclaimed “Queen of Snapchat in Nigeria” Bobrisky has decided to go premium on the app. He will start charging his followers N10k to view his snaps from August 15, 2017.
Bobrisky says he’s charging that amount because he has a few people in his employ who he has to pay.
Bobrisky is also offering a discount to his followers who are students, allowing them to view his snaps for N5k.
“Orishi-brisky”
Mtschewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
Madness
K BLEACHED MAN I HEAR 10K KO 10K NI
The beginning of the end of Bobrisky
Dey there. Some people will pay to watch him. And a high percentage will be men. The world has gone mad.
I’m not understanding 😢
This one is mad gaaaan!
wonders will never cease. As in Bob kilode. LOlzzzzz
Eh ya, his prostitution business must not be as lucractive as it once used to be…
When a mad man fails to notice he is mad, this is the resultant problem. May the fire bolt of deliverance touch you before you enter street😏
hahahaha, when the Jazz man otumokpo is about to parmanently expire, it bring ideas lke this to ur head, oshisko, @sharon, this is indeed the begining of the end
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 *catching my breath* 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂…What a wawuuu
Mchteeewwwww……SMH. And some yeye people will pay to watch his rubbish ohh
BN…When will we be able to upload pictures in the comments section? I have the puuuuuuuuurfect “Odunlade Meme” for this…..Buhahahahahahhahahahahahahaha!
With your opa merin 10,000naira lace. Ha wu please charge.
Jesu, I am shocked beyond words