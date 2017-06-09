BellaNaija

Inspired!

Bobrisky Will Start Charging N10k a Month to View his Snaps

09.06.2017 at By 17 Comments

Self acclaimed “Queen of Snapchat in Nigeria” Bobrisky has decided to go premium on the app. He will start charging his followers N10k to view his snaps from August 15, 2017.

Bobrisky says he’s charging that amount because he has a few people in his employ who he has to pay.

Bobrisky is also offering a discount to his followers who are students, allowing them to view his snaps for N5k.

17 Comments on Bobrisky Will Start Charging N10k a Month to View his Snaps
  • Dimma June 9, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    “Orishi-brisky”

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Cutieylicious June 9, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Mtschewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Linsey June 9, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Madness

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Naijababeii June 9, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    K BLEACHED MAN I HEAR 10K KO 10K NI

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • sharon June 9, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    The beginning of the end of Bobrisky

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • Puzzles June 9, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      Dey there. Some people will pay to watch him. And a high percentage will be men. The world has gone mad.

      Love this! 2
  • HT June 9, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    I’m not understanding 😢

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • LamLam June 9, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    This one is mad gaaaan!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • G.baby June 9, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    wonders will never cease. As in Bob kilode. LOlzzzzz

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • jide June 9, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Eh ya, his prostitution business must not be as lucractive as it once used to be…

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Sexy O June 9, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    When a mad man fails to notice he is mad, this is the resultant problem. May the fire bolt of deliverance touch you before you enter street😏

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • CHERYL June 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    hahahaha, when the Jazz man otumokpo is about to parmanently expire, it bring ideas lke this to ur head, oshisko, @sharon, this is indeed the begining of the end

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Papacy June 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 *catching my breath* 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂…What a wawuuu

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • omalichavicky June 9, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Mchteeewwwww……SMH. And some yeye people will pay to watch his rubbish ohh

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Carmen June 9, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    BN…When will we be able to upload pictures in the comments section? I have the puuuuuuuuurfect “Odunlade Meme” for this…..Buhahahahahahhahahahahahahaha!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • D June 9, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    With your opa merin 10,000naira lace. Ha wu please charge.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ej June 9, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Jesu, I am shocked beyond words

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija