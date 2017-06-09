Bobrisky Will Start Charging N10k a Month to View his Snaps

Self acclaimed “Queen of Snapchat in Nigeria” Bobrisky has decided to go premium on the app. He will start charging his followers N10k to view his snaps from August 15, 2017.

Bobrisky says he’s charging that amount because he has a few people in his employ who he has to pay.

Bobrisky is also offering a discount to his followers who are students, allowing them to view his snaps for N5k.