Threat to Igbos: Northern Elders Forum Declares Support for its Youths

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has expressed its support for the call by the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups for Igbo to leave the region within three months, Punch reports.

The spokesperson, Professor Ango Abdullahi expressed disappointment with the Northern Governors for not supporting the youth group and made it clear that the NEF is behind the youths.

Following the Kaduna state government’s call for their arrest and prosecution and the federal government’s statement that their threats be ignored, the youth groups have insisted that the Igbos should be let go.

He stated that it is hypocritical for the Igbo big personalities to escort Nnamdi Kanu when he was released on bail and still expect them to be allowed to live in other parts of Nigeria when they have been agitating for Nigeria’s break up.

He mentioned that the “Northern Youths” are pushed against the wall and it has been the NEF calming them down. Prof Ango said:

I am disappointed in the decision taken by Northern Governors’ Forum disowning and condemning the agitation by this young, agile and progressive youth groups. Let me ask these Northern governors, who are they representing, are they representing spirits, ghosts or people of the North? Recently, people from eastern part of this country, specifically Igbo, were busy calling for the Sovereign State of Biafra and from all indications, their leaders – including governors – are behind them. Whoever feels Nigeria is not conducive for him, let him quit. When Nnamdi Kanu was released on bail recently, over 100 vehicles escorted him to his residence, including big personalities from the south-west and south-east. This is somebody who has been agitating for the break-up of Nigeria; but his people were behind him. Therefore, I am behind the (Northern) youths. This is because the Northern youths are pushed to the wall. We have been calming them down in any event similar to this. These people always pretend that the North is cheating them, not minding the fact that Southern Nigeria was developed by resources from the North. Please, look for a book written by Adamu Fika, the Waziri of Fika, on Nigeria’s budget before and after Independence. Each year, up to the time Nigeria gained its Independence, none of the two regions was able to provide for itself. I mean, none of the Western and Eastern regions had the money to effectively run the affairs of its region until they got financial support from the Northern region and the tradition had remained during the colonial period and nothing changed after the colonial masters left the country. The same money from the North that was used to construct Nigerian railways, refineries and other facilities. First oil exploration was conducted using money from groundnut pyramid, cotton, hide and skin, among other cash crops from Northern Nigeria. However, these people tend to forget all these goodies provided by the North toward ensuring the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria. They always look down on us, feeling that Northerners are parasites in this country.

Picture Credit: Punch