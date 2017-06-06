It’s a Boy and a Girl! George & Amal Clooney Welcome their Twins

Oscar winner George Clooney and his Barrister wife Amal Clooney have welcomed twins a boy and a girl, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the new dad of two says in a statement.

Sources confirmed in February that the director and international human-rights lawyer were expecting. George, 56, Amal, 39, and their families are “all very happy.”

Congratulations George and Amal!

Photo Credit: GettyImages| Stephane Cardinale