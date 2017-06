DKM Records head huncho D’Banj has revealed the artwork to his upcoming album “King Don Come” as well as a 7th July release date. Posting the artwork on his Instagram page, he simply wrote:

#KingdonCome 7-7-17 👑 Thank you Lord for your Grace 🙏

The album will be his 6th studio project as well as his 4th album after “No Long Thing“, “RunDown Funk U Up” & “The Entertainer“.