Desmond Elliot addresses Lovely Message to His Wife on her Birthday

Nigerian actor, director and member of Lagos State House of Assembly Desmond Elliot today celebrated his wife Victoria‘s birthday with a lovely message. The vetaran actor shared a photo of his wife on his Instagram page and wrote:

I thank God for this epitome of beauty, a woman of valour . A WIFE , my babamai , my honey my baby my comforter my FRIEND, I have known you now for over 22 years and we’ve been married 14 of those years and I have one word to describe you AMAZING. Happy Birthday love ❤️ many many many more years ahead . May God guide and keep you for me . Thanks for the wonderful kids you’ve given me , thanks for keeping the home , thanks for teaching me patience , thanks for being you . We may not always agree but you’ve always loved me . Thank you babamai thanks. I love you and celebrate with you