Toolz Dishes on Work, Love, Marriage & More as She Features on Accelerate TV’s ‘The Cover’ Magazine

After launching her new show with Accelerate TV, media personality Toolz is the latest star to feature on “The Cover“.

The media personality dishes on work, fashion, love, marriage and much more with the magazine.

Read excerpts below

On what love means to her: Love means so many different things, but love, I would say is one of the best feelings in the world. Though difficult to explain, I feel it is one of the most beautiful things in the world.

On the most romantic thing her Husband has done: There was one Valentine’s Day that we weren’t going to be in the same country. And here’s what he did; for about a week or ten days, I got a gift and a little note sent to my office. Basically, the gifts contained various charms, because he has given me a charm bracelet earlier. So I got different things and a different note for ten days. Yeah, that was about the most romantic thing ever.

On the journey on becoming Toolz: When I started working at Beat FM I thought, ‘Okay I am going to make sure I do very well at this.’ I didn’t think people would know who I was. I just thought people would say “Oh there’s this girl on Beat FM, she’s got great voice and she plays good music but does you know what she looks like?…No…no..”

I thought that was going to be it. When things changed, I was like okay I wasn’t really expecting this, because, in the UK, I didn’t actually really know what a lot of my favourite radio presenters looked like. I recognise their voices and I will always listen to their shows but I wasn’t too concerned with what they looked like so when I came here and things were a bit different, I wasn’t prepared for it at all.

Read more from the Interview here.

Watch Behind the Scene here.