It’s a Long Weekend Ahead! Maximize this Time to Relax & Enjoy the Best of Entertainment from DStv

Another long weekend is upon us. Saturday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday? That’s 4 whole days to max, relax and kick back with the best TV shows you can imagine.

First, this Saturday will be a huge treat for Game of Thrones lovers. M-Net Binge channel 899 on DStv will be showing Game of Thrones Season 6… One Long Night…. ALL 10 episodes from 10 pm. You can binge watch all through the night or RECORD on your Explora to watch anytime. Exclusive to DStv Premium.

The FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 is heating up – New Zealand will clash with Portugal on Saturday, June 24th while Germany will play Cameroon on Sunday, June 25th. You can watch all the games Live in HD on SuperSportChannelnnel 223) or on SuperSport Select 2 (Channel 234) available from as little as N1,900 per month.

Stop asking other people what the latest is. The Voice Nigeria is back with Season 2! You can’t afford to miss the amazing talents in the blind auditions & battles. Join Waje, Timi Dakolo, Patoranking, Yemi Alade every Sunday on Africa Magic Showcase (channel 151) and Africa Magic Urban (Channel 153) at 7 pm!



But don’t relax just yet cos we’re not done! It’s time to feel the Kung Fu action this weekend with some Jackie Chan classics like Drunken Master, Shanghai Knights and a lot more on M-Net Blackbelt Pop-Up channel 109.

And now if you’re not a fan of BATTLEGROUND, you need to catch up. It’s a drama series about a divided family that must unite in battle, featuring the likes of Joke Silva, Yinka Davies and many more stars. Trust me it’s the hottest thing right now. Catch it every Monday – Friday on Africa Magic Showcase (channel 151) at 8pm.

And if you’re looking for some unforgettable moments, appearances and performances, then you don’t want to miss the 2017 BET Awards. Let’s all wish Davido, WizKid, Tekno and Mr. Eazi and hope they win. The 2017 BET Awards will be showing on BET (channel 129) on Tuesday, June 27th at 7pm.

