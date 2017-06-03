Eva Alordiah confirms Split from Her Fiance

Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah has finally confirmed that she is now single, ending her relationship with her fiance, Ceaser. She shared a message on her Instagram page this evening revealing the split happened a day ago and she just want to focus on writing. She wrote:
Single Again and not quite sure I was ready for the other side. Feels so familiar, this Single life, yet so new.
I have been single for only 1 Day and I already feel 😷
My friends always used to Tease me and tell me I love ‘Love’.
I have finally accepted this is True. I do Love Love. What LEO Woman doesn’t?
#ThatWasAReallyGoodMan and I may be silly to let him go but it’s okay cause now #YouCanHaveHimSisters👏🏽 My head feels wobbly.
I write a great deal don’t I ?
Maybe this happened so I can find a way to get back in my head and stroke the balls of my sleeping muse.
I want a Cat.
I have had dogs all my Life and they made for best of Friends those years I was Single.
Should I get a Cat?
I feel like If I finally do get a Cat it would be an all black one with Eyes that Gleam in the Darkness.
_
Darkness: What lies in the wake of a Love never to be felt again.
_
I want a Cat and I want to Write.
No not Write Rap. Not that.
It would be so wonderful to write a new Novel.
I’d think about this in the coming days and let you know what I decide.
Hey don’t feel sad for me. I let a Good man go, that must be a good thing no?
I want to write a Novel.
I have to write.
I am going to Write.
I need to Write.
I am Writing.
Don’t Ask about me, I have gone to Write.
I AM a Writer, First.
2:22 NEW
Photo Credit: Instagram – @ievaalordiah
Hopefully God directs her. Amen
She is a good writer indeed, i can definitely give her that 👏🏾
Wow…..
Thought she was fighting people that said the engagement had taken too long. All that public proposal,just for it to end with a break up😳
Shut up! She responded rightly then. It’s nobody’s business if the relationship succeeded or not. People should learn to mind their businesses.
What you need to get is a dear diary or a good listening ear trusting friend , so you can vent, reflect and contemplate on your experiences in peace ( much more productive) and keep strangers out of your private space. Because babe, you gonna attract unnecessary attention.
Awwwwn…..Our brothers bringing out the writers /artists in us. Awon oloshi, all of them. One got me writing. Me? Me like this? Only to realise he just wanted a taste of the cookie. I was lucky. The lady b4 he sent to a mental clinic…..His name is Akan. He stays in the Uk.
Sisters, Eva said you can have him. Hope ya’ll are happy.
But ehn come to think of it, we can be a whole other things if we are not in relationships.
We can be friends, sisters,mentors, god parents, motivational speakers, mums – the list is endless.
It’s not ideal but a whole 9 yards better than the grief and pain of worthless relationships
#okrantover#
Eva girl I feel you on loving love…my Leo sister!
What is happening to love? I just pray i never get heart-broken
God I trust in you
Amen. Let God direct you and don’t follow others. Heartbreak is real.
You can borrow my cat, he has started becoming too needy and farts all over the place now.
Looool @ your comment 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Sorry Eva.
NDO INU
PELE
OYA BYE
Jennifer obawunnya is still the real MVP in this breaking up with people business. See how she jabo peter sellah and we be all forgotten about he guy. Next MVP is Emma Nyra. Straight up denied dating ubi franklin . Ladies stop giving these mofos cheap fame for waxing your Congo. No need to tweet single status by giving the guy more fame…curve him and go like it never happened
which one is “waxing your congo” loooooool. yeah, jennifer is the mvp tho!
on becoming new edition
She writes well!
She sounds daft.
Ending an engagement is a big deal. It means one of them messed up big time. “You can have him sisters”?
Immature.