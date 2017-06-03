Eva Alordiah confirms Split from Her Fiance

Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah has finally confirmed that she is now single, ending her relationship with her fiance, Ceaser. She shared a message on her Instagram page this evening revealing the split happened a day ago and she just want to focus on writing. She wrote:

Single Again and not quite sure I was ready for the other side. Feels so familiar, this Single life, yet so new.

I have been single for only 1 Day and I already feel 😷

My friends always used to Tease me and tell me I love ‘Love’.

I have finally accepted this is True. I do Love Love. What LEO Woman doesn’t?

#ThatWasAReallyGoodMan and I may be silly to let him go but it’s okay cause now #YouCanHaveHimSisters👏🏽 My head feels wobbly.

I write a great deal don’t I ?

Maybe this happened so I can find a way to get back in my head and stroke the balls of my sleeping muse.

I want a Cat.

I have had dogs all my Life and they made for best of Friends those years I was Single.

Should I get a Cat?

I feel like If I finally do get a Cat it would be an all black one with Eyes that Gleam in the Darkness.

_

Darkness: What lies in the wake of a Love never to be felt again.

_

I want a Cat and I want to Write.

No not Write Rap. Not that.

It would be so wonderful to write a new Novel.

I’d think about this in the coming days and let you know what I decide.

Hey don’t feel sad for me. I let a Good man go, that must be a good thing no?

I want to write a Novel.

I have to write.

I am going to Write.

I need to Write.

I am Writing.

Don’t Ask about me, I have gone to Write.

I AM a Writer, First.

2:22 NEW