It’s a Girl! Duncan Mighty & Wife Welcome Second Child

Singer Duncan Mighty and his wife, Vivien, who already have a son together, have just welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news, captioning it:

God has just blessed me with everything and now she is the cutest babe girl ………God alone is the doer and him alone be glorified ….. to my worlds best wife thank you so much for giving birth to what I wished myself. Michelle Jewel Mighty is Born #MJMIGHTY #bestdad #proudfather #duncanmighty #celebrityengineer #yungwealthrecords

Photo Credit: Instagram | @duncanmighty