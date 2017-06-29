Get Free Sign-Up Bonus on the Newest & Preferred Sports Betting Platform – YangaBet

Yangabet.com, Nigeria’s newest and preferred sports betting platform finally makes its presence felt in Nigeria. Yangabet kicked off operations officially in May 2017, with a professional, efficient and quality management, to ensure its punters get the best out of its platform.

Yangabet.com offers the best odds anywhere on the planet, with an online portfolio of products including sports betting, lottery, online casino and over 50 virtual games to their customers.

Signing-up on Yangabet.com is so easy and convenient, with added incentives to help players have more fun on the platform.

Upon joining, Yangabet.com, you immediately get a N500 sign-up bonus to play any of the casino games and a 100% first-time deposit bonus; which means you get double the amount of your first-time deposit.

YangaBet’s retail operation is regulated by the Lagos State Lotteries Board with the Parent company name ‘Sahara Game Technology Limited‘. All aspects, including the online casino and virtual games are operated by Sahara Game Technology Limited under licenses as required by the law.

Yangabet also presents an opportunity to business minded and self-motivated individuals to become their own bosses by becoming Yangabet agents; Promising Juicy start-up packs (Television, virtual decoder, thermal printer, t-shirts, snapbacks and more), commission on every turnover earned on every ticket printed, no liability or risk of winnings and excellent customer service providing real-time solutions.

For more information on how to become a Yangabet agent, contact Yangabet below:

E-mail: agent@yangabet.com

Phone: 08099978800/08041012000

Yangabet.com encourages its punters to bet responsibly and understand that sports betting is a recreational endeavour and not a get rich quick scheme.

…We take your fun seriously.

Stay up to date with Yangabet.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the handle @Yangabetng

*Terms & Conditions Apply

