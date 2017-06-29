Do You Want Exquisite Jewellery at Reduced Cost? Zuri Perle Introduces Rental Services for Traditional Bridal Jewellery

A number of today’s African brides are facing the challenge of buying beautiful, elaborate, and expensive statement jewellery for their traditional wedding that they would most likely never wear again. With the increasing pressures of huge wedding budgets, a variety of one-time expenses such as hair and makeup, we at Zuri Perle introduced the rental service on our “ HIGH END BRIDAL JEWELLERY PIECES “and “COLLECTIONS “ to help those savvy Brides with their ever-burgeoning wedding budgets.

Collections like our most recent “ASIKOMI COLLECTION” (shown below) are available to rent.



Instead of paying full price for jewellery you most likely will not wear again, you get to pay a low rental fee, use the jewellery of your dreams and funnel the remaining cash to other obligations that help bring your fantasy wedding to life.

HOW IT WORKS

Visit our online store zuriperle.com

Browse through our “Collections” and “Bridal” Pieces

Fill out the Contact Form and complete the rental service agreement

Receive your jewelry and rock it like a star

Simply return in the prepaid return envelope

Fill out our CONTACT FORM today and a representative will respond to your inquiries within 24hrs

