Got Plans to Study in the US! Learn about Over 2,500 Universities & Find Your Perfect Fit | Saturday, July 1st

Take that critical step towards your Study in the US goal!

Meet directly with a US education advisor to learn more about the over 2,500 Universities in the U.S and to find the One That’s Right for You!

Date: Saturday, July 1st, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Venue: 3rd Floor 76 Opebi Road, Ikeja. Lagos

Call UKEAS at +2348171397602 or +2348071042994 or Whatsapp: 09086192812

Register for fast track entry at https://www.usnewsglobaleducation.com/events/Nigeria/index.html

Limited seats available!

——————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content