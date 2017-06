Following the success of his debut extended play; Geniuzz releases a documentary about his journey thus far, a track-by-track breakdown of his #ASOG E.P, collaborations, life since he moved from Jos to Lagos, his record label, future endeavours and more.

The Effyzzie Music act also releases a new single from the project, which is the infectious DreyBeatz produced “Show Me Love“.Listen and Download below:

Watch the documentary below: