“Igbos cannot leave the North after spending over N44trn to develop the region” – Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council

Following reports of a coalition of northern youths ordering Igbos out of the region, the youth arm of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has said that Igbos cannot leave after spending N44trn to develop the region.
A coalition of Northern youth groups had on Tuesday demanded all Igbos staying in the region to leave on or before the 1st of October, after which “major moves” would be made to evict them and assume ownership of their properties.
In a meeting themed “Igbos Mandate Against Genocide” with journalists in Enugu, the National President of the OYC, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro advised the Igbos staying in the north to stay put and prepare to defend themselves against possible attacks.
The National President described the paper issued by the coalition asking all Igbos to leave the region as a call to arms, and should be treated as such by security agencies.
“Igbo cannot leave the North after spending over N44trn to develop the region,” the youth wing declared.
The Kaduna state government had ordered the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of the “Northern Youths” involved in making the declaration.
Source: Punch
Even as I condemn the treasonable declaration by the so called Northern Youths, I think the call from the Ohaneze Youth Council is out of order. You sit down in the relative safety of Enugu and ask Igbos in the North to “stay put” and “prepare to defend themselves”? When the gbege bust, will you be there to lead the defence? I think Igbos in the North should organise themselves properly and honestly, and then dialogue with recognised religious and government authorities. Speak for yourselves! Do not let somebody in Enugu or Umuahia hijack the narrative.
Nigeria, yam pepper scatter scatter.
Look I tire o! Se these Igbo people wan leave or they wan stay. Na whose fault that they developed other people’s area and neglected theres. If Na to leave you simply can’t carry all your investments and properties with you. The best we will offer, is to give you small tight time for you to liquidate your assets and sell it off to willing “other” nigerias at rock bottom prices and bid you farewell. Next time you miss us, we will issue you visa to visit, in fact that too will be at our discretion-like if we run out of okirika clothing or if we have low supply of authentic very fair complexioned women. Other than that please quickly carry go, a beg.