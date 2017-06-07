See Full List of the Accelerate Filmmaker Project Finalists & Vote for your Preferred Candidates

Via @jullieey Heyy everyone. So I made it to the final 15 contestants for the accelerate film maker project. And now I need you to help me get to the top five winners who are going to be given the opportunity to produce their very own official short film to be show cased at the @afriff film festival. In order to do this all you need to do is vote for me by going on the @accelerate_tv page and like this post. Tag everyone you know as well. It’s just a simple like away. Thank you! @accelerate_tv
About fifteen youngsters are on their way to fame after being selected into the Accelerate Filmmakers Project.
Accelerate TV in partnership with The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), had opened the competition for young filmmakers, giving them the chance to fulfil their filmmaking dream by posting a short video on our social media.
After rigorously going through submissions of over two hundred competitors for the Project, we announced our top thirty and after fulfilling the new testing assigned to them, fifteen participants have emerged.
These fifteen participants have commenced a weeklong intensive filmmaking training under the tutelage of high flying Nollywood filmmakers.
The participants will engage in trainings in the areas of editing, writing, lighting, sound, directing, acting, and much more.
Now, here’s the drill! After being spoilt with a new wealth of knowledge, we will choose five of the most promising and hard working contestants, giving them the opportunity to have their short film premiered on a large scale at this year’s Africa International Film Festival.
One of these five will be selected by their ability to market themselves through Instagram if they are able to harness the highest number of likes on their short Instagram video. The other four will be chosen based on merit and their abilities demonstrated throughout the training period.
The five winners will be awarded a sizeable budget as well as supervision in the filming of their short film.
This will push them further into the industry, helping them make new connections, and giving them a head start into the world of filmmaking opportunities.
Congratulations to a new crop of excellent filmmakers!
See the full list of participants who made it below and the links to the videos:
Via @giveittotayo So we finally got here! Thank you for the love and support thus far but the journey has just begun. In the next few hours this video will be live on @accelerate_tv , I need you to vote for me by liking this video on @accelerate_tv so as to enable me progress to the next stage. I hope to keep you updated with my experience here at The Accelerate Filmmaker Project for the next one week. The real story remains untold. #acceleratetv #acceleratefilmmakerproject #filmmaking #cinema #life #love #passion #noschool #giveittotayo #access #afriff
