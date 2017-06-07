NFF, Super Eagles, Nigerians Remember Late Coach Stephen Keshi

It’s one year already since ‘The Big Boss’ Stephen Keshi, former head coach of Super Eagles died of cardiac arrest in Benin.

The football world and the entire nation, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the national football team Super Eagles has taken to their social media platforms to remember the great coach who was also an outstanding player for the country.

Here are some of the tributes:

Practically all my sports stories had ur mentions.. Keep resting, Stephen Keshi forever grateful pic.twitter.com/DyRz4Q1NpQ — Bowale Odukale (@Bowaleodukale) June 7, 2017