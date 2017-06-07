BellaNaija

NFF, Super Eagles, Nigerians Remember Late Coach Stephen Keshi

07.06.2017

Stephen Keshi

It’s one year already since ‘The Big Boss’ Stephen Keshi, former head coach of Super Eagles died of cardiac arrest in Benin.

The football world and the entire nation, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the national football team Super Eagles has taken to their social media platforms to remember the great coach who was also an outstanding player for the country.

Here are some of the tributes:

We say not in grief you are no more, but we live in thankfulness that you were. Rest on BIG BOSS! Late Stephen Keshi (23/01/62 – 7/6/ 2016) pic.twitter.com/NCe

tY6EAlF

— The NFF 🇳🇬(@thenff) June 6, 2017

 

We observed a minute silence before training this morning to honour the memory of our ex-captain & coach Stephen Keshi who died a year ago. pic.twitter.com/ihAPv5hmGe

— Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 7, 2017

 

It’s one year now, I will never forget you sir you gave me the opportunity that made me what I am today Rest In Peace. BIG BOSS🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/rC1FtPYrDK

— Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (@OnaziOgenyi) June 7, 2017

 

Today we remember our Legend. Forever thankful for what you did for Nigeria and me. R.I.P Stephen Keshi #NigeriaRememberKeshi😢pic.twitter.com/PiY5uCEKsR

— William Troost-Ekong (@wtroostekong) June 7, 2017

 

Father, Legend, Captain & Leader

Coach Stephen Keshi died on this day in 2016. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace. #gonetoosoonpic.twitter.com/PWpesRSWRh

— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) June 7, 2017

 

To the Man who for a brief moment brought back the spark in Nigerian senior team football, we say rest on Stephen Keshi, rest on Big Boss! pic.twitter.com/XIeJMS8QM9

— FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) June 7, 2017

 

One year today. Our Captain, Leader, Legend & Coach, Stephen Keshi- Gone but never forgotten. 🙏🏽#RIPBigBosspic.twitter.com/0gOB4wHP0s

— Okon’Ediye’ Nya (@iamOkon) June 7, 2017

 

I can’t believe it’s 1 year Stephen Keshidied. Wow!
Keep on resting #BigBoss pic.twitter.com/tmRqo6UfzV

— KemiAriyo(@d_problemsolver) June 7, 2017

 

Gone but never forgotten.StephenKeshi(23/01/1962 – 07/06/2016). pic.twitter.com/02PtkOXQF6

— LotfiWada (@LotfiWada) June 7, 2017

