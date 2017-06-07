NFF, Super Eagles, Nigerians Remember Late Coach Stephen Keshi

It’s one year already since ‘The Big Boss’ Stephen Keshi, former head coach of Super Eagles died of cardiac arrest in Benin.
The football world and the entire nation, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the national football team Super Eagles has taken to their social media platforms to remember the great coach who was also an outstanding player for the country.
Here are some of the tributes:
We say not in grief you are no more, but we live in thankfulness that you were. Rest on BIG BOSS! Late Stephen Keshi (23/01/62 – 7/6/ 2016) pic.twitter.com/NCe
— The NFF 🇳🇬(@thenff) June 6, 2017
We observed a minute silence before training this morning to honour the memory of our ex-captain & coach Stephen Keshi who died a year ago. pic.twitter.com/ihAPv5hmGe
— Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 7, 2017
It’s one year now, I will never forget you sir you gave me the opportunity that made me what I am today Rest In Peace. BIG BOSS🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/rC1FtPYrDK
— Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (@OnaziOgenyi) June 7, 2017
Today we remember our Legend. Forever thankful for what you did for Nigeria and me. R.I.P Stephen Keshi #NigeriaRememberKeshi😢pic.twitter.com/PiY5uCEKsR
— William Troost-Ekong (@wtroostekong) June 7, 2017
Father, Legend, Captain & Leader
Coach Stephen Keshi died on this day in 2016. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace. #gonetoosoonpic.twitter.com/PWpesRSWRh
— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) June 7, 2017
To the Man who for a brief moment brought back the spark in Nigerian senior team football, we say rest on Stephen Keshi, rest on Big Boss! pic.twitter.com/XIeJMS8QM9
— FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) June 7, 2017
One year today. Our Captain, Leader, Legend & Coach, Stephen Keshi- Gone but never forgotten. 🙏🏽#RIPBigBosspic.twitter.com/0gOB4wHP0s
— Okon’Ediye’ Nya (@iamOkon) June 7, 2017
I can’t believe it’s 1 year Stephen Keshidied. Wow!
Keep on resting #BigBoss pic.twitter.com/tmRqo6UfzV
— KemiAriyo(@d_problemsolver) June 7, 2017
Gone but never forgotten.StephenKeshi(23/01/1962 – 07/06/2016). pic.twitter.com/02PtkOXQF6
— LotfiWada (@LotfiWada) June 7, 2017
Practically all my sports stories had ur mentions.. Keep resting, Stephen Keshi forever grateful pic.twitter.com/DyRz4Q1NpQ
— Bowale Odukale (@Bowaleodukale) June 7, 2017