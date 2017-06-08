Tragedy in Makurdi as 13-year old Allegedly Hangs himself in Parents’ Chicken Pen

Tragedy struck in a home in Makurdi, the Benue state capital on Sunday, as a 13-year old was found dead in his parents’ chicken pen.

The deceased, Aounduver Terunm, a Junior Secondary School 2 student of Lady Celina Academy, Makurdi allegedly hung himself with a piece of rag in a strange circumstance.

Explaining what happened, Aounduver’s distraught mother Veronica Terunm said:

I cannot just understand what really happened I must confess. He was just a small boy, I advised on Sunday afternoon on the need for him to be a good boy in the family and few hours later I found him hanging and dead in our chicken pen. That afternoon he was playing football with his mates outside and at about 7pm we started looking for him after his mates had all gone home. After searching the entire neighbourhood for him, my instinct directed me to the pen where I found him hanging lifeless. I couldn’t understand it. I screamed and called his father who was not within at the time. My husband came and was speechless and shocked. We immediately called the Police who came and observed the situation and after examining his remains they expressed shock that he did no stool or urinate on his body as expected in such deaths. Moreover, he was hung with a piece of rag which obviously couldn’t have carried his body weight and his legs were on the ground that has left us even more confused, however we are not suspecting anybody in this matter but we are allowing the Police do their investigation.

The Benue state Police Public Relations Officer ASP Moses Yamu confirmed the tragedy saying “the matter is being investigated and I can assure you that we will definitely dig dip into the matter.”

The family stay in a private residence behind Federal Pay Office, Nyima in Makurdi, Benue state.

Source & Photo Credit: Vanguard