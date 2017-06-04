London Bridge Attack: “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified call for a Travel Ban in the country following the terrorist attack in London on Saturday night.
Assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night before stabbing revellers on nearby streets, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens.
Police suspect it was a terrorist attack.
Armed police rushed to the scene and within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10 pm local time had shot dead the three male attackers in the Borough Market area near the bridge.
At least 48 people were injured in the attack – the third to hit Britain in less than three months – which came days ahead of a parliamentary election on Thursday.
A third incident at Vauxhall, was, however said to be an isolated attack unconnected with the two other terror attacks.
Trump tweeted shortly after the attacks: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”
“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” he said.
“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump added.
The smart and most proactive Trump. .. .May God continue to be with you .London people una kpele ooo!
Very sad indeed…..unfortunately a travel ban is not the answer. Many are home grown and besides you need to integrate the society to fight terror. You only aggravate and worsen things by excluding people or pushing them away. That’s the devils plan…we need to unite to fight this demon.
Trump is a vile and disgusting human being. And a moron because the courts will continue to strike out his ban.
Tell me, how do you know that the attacker and his accomplices are from the handful of random countries you slapped together ? Also, please explain how you will prevent would be terrorists from having access to knives and vans.
Wat a truly horrid human specimen. To just bold face use this tragedy as a bloody platform to spread a message of hate Godforbid . All the time we use to seeing God and Christ depicted as blond and white what an irony that the antichrist is actually blond, blue eye with a serpent tongue ready to divide and destroy.