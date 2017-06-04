London Bridge Attack: “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified call for a Travel Ban in the country following the terrorist attack in London on Saturday night.

Assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night before stabbing revellers on nearby streets, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens.

Police suspect it was a terrorist attack.

Armed police rushed to the scene and within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10 pm local time had shot dead the three male attackers in the Borough Market area near the bridge.

At least 48 people were injured in the attack – the third to hit Britain in less than three months – which came days ahead of a parliamentary election on Thursday.

A third incident at Vauxhall, was, however said to be an isolated attack unconnected with the two other terror attacks.

Trump tweeted shortly after the attacks: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” he said.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump added.