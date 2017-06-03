MBGN 2015 Unoaku Anyadike is a Gorgeous Muse for this Bridal Shoot

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2015 Unoaku Anyadike was the muse for a recent bridal shoot and we can’t get over how gorgeous she looks.

Photograohed by Tiem Okori in bridal pieces from Kolini Bride, Unoaku’s shoot gave us serious outdoors wedding inspiration.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tiemokori | @unoaku.anyadike