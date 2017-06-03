MBGN 2015 Unoaku Anyadike is a Gorgeous Muse for this Bridal Shoot

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2015 Unoaku Anyadike was the muse for a recent bridal shoot and we can’t get over how gorgeous she looks.
Photograohed by Tiem Okori in bridal pieces from Kolini Bride, Unoaku’s shoot gave us serious outdoors wedding inspiration.
See the photos below.
Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tiemokori | @unoaku.anyadike
She’s beautiful tbh.
In other news, can we have an edition of MBGN this year? Like pretty soon too cause who are sending to represent us at peagents this time? Still recycling from the 2015 bunch? Cause I don’t get it really. Silverbird group might as well just hand the baton to Miss Nigeria group to handle it then.
You’re really bothered.