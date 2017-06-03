Jollof Rice & Champagne…Dammy Krane’s Private Jet lifestyle before Arrest

Everyone is talking about the shocking breaking news which unfolded just a few hours ago. Nigerian music star Dammy Krane was arrested in the United States of America after a private jet company – TapJets reported his use of stolen credit card numbers to book their services. Dammy was arrested alongside Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu.
While the embattled musician’s official Twitter account posted vague tweets distancing him from the allegations, the evidence of his arrest such as the arrest records, mugshots and confirmation from the private jet company show that he was indeed arrested and is currently being detained.
Disappointed fans have bombarded Dammy Krane’s social media accounts with various messages. They are particularly upset because the musician had been posting so many photos and videos of his jet set lifestyle over the past few weeks.
What are your thoughts on the unfolding saga?
Just look at the rubbish… Anybody in their right mind shld hv seen this coming.. Where wld this guy hv gotten money to rent private jet… How much is he making? On top how many hit songs? Come on! Private jet once is understandable.. But how many times? Behaving like a villager…
Only Davido in Nigeria’s entertainment industry can live this lifestyle and get away with it, why? because I believe his wealthy father owns a private jet. David in his own right is really a super star. Everyone, including dbanj with all his swag cannot sustain a jet setting lifestyle. Normally, the studios or production companies arrange this for them and Naija entertainers seize the opportunity to take all the pictures and post it on social media when they are fortunate to even see one. Chartering a pj per hour is bloody expensive. Some billionaires don’t even own theres, they rent them or share ownership.
ask ur self what are they singing or acting that they are able to fly private jet regularly and buy expensive cars and houses and luxury clothes etc even many established, well known oyinbo musicians and actors fly commercial to their events and shows.
my advice to u, never envy a naija celeb. only very few of them are actually successful and are making money from their craft. majority na hustle (yahoo yahoo for the guys and prostitution for the ladies)
the most annoying thing is they will be captioning the photos “na baba God oh” “God has been so faithful” GOD this God that.
u making ur money thru fraud or prostitution and u are saying na baba God bless me, are u not stupid.
Brunos ressurection cant go unoticed
We’ve missed you and the structuring of your prose has changed – improved and less acerbic.
gbam..i missed bruno sha..welcome back
DANGIT!!!!I accidentally liked a Bruno typically sexist comment. Bellanaija plllleeeaaase help me unlike 😩 some truth in it tho….when falz is flying commercial……
I’m reminded of that his ‘Amin’ song where he says “help me say Amin o… asiri e oni tu”. It’s so sad that his ‘asiri’ have ‘tu’
Please what does it mean?
‘Asiri e oni tu’ means ‘may your secrets not be uncovered’
This is so sad and disappointing to his family and fans. I didn’t mention friends because I think most of his supposed friends will tag along and not care to ask him how he manages to live such a lifestyle, after all he is an “artist”. It is bad enough that you are a fraudster, why flaunt it, especially on social media. A lesson to others, but they will never learn until they are caught(the hard way).
The men are in fraud and drugs and the women are prostitutes.
Bellanaija I actually hate you guys 😂 WHat is this heading
But people can be so dumb and gullible. So some actually believed that this small boy could afford the jet life?? With how many songs? How many hits? Someone who started music just when?
Reading these comments, i can’t help but laugh out aloud.
Well said everyone.
It is bad enough a lot of Nigerian youths are into cyber crime or drug peddling. The sensible thing to do is to stay on the low.
kai men in this life never envy any man that shows off on social media because you do not know the dirty or fraud that the engage in. Chinike God and to think some of his mates will be envying his lifestyle before his arrest. God please help this our generation because the way we like to showoff is very alarming especially the ones into fraud business. Like all of a sudden oga is flying private jet, not once or twice. I saw the picture of IG and the comments, now am rushing back to his page to see how far especially the guys that have over tapped his kind of blessings. But seriously if you are into fraud business, you can still leave a simple, boss and classy lifestyle and not a johnny just come kind of showing off lifestyle.
He will now need his family and friends to got into deep prayer mode on his behalf – A lesson learnt, Stop living champagne lifestyle on one hit record
nah hypertek tinz nah and nah so him boss tuface dey steal black face songs,police go soon arrest DAT tuface forming tubaba,evil artist forming humility…una plenty well well
Sometimes i ask if DAVIDO is a scammer. I know his dad is wealthy, but 70% of Davido’s friends are well known international scammers, credit card thieves etc. I can proof it.
Please do prove it.. Whats your source??
He’ll go to jail, probably get deported and then come back and start stunting for all of us, Dilly style. Abi, wasn’t it the same credit card fraud that one got rich on. He’ll even get police escorts while jogging, oppressing everyone trying to get to work in the morning, because he can, because this is Lagos, where money speaks. Nobody cares about the source, just have it.
(As an aside: Reason why I still have not been able to bring myself to go to that jamo afrique place, as much as I like food and been at practically every restaurant in this lagos. I feel like I’m enabling bad behavior if I do. )
Moving on; I really want to dig deep and come up with a bunch of rhetorics and cliches, but honestly I’m kinda tired. This kind of lifestyle is rewarded by Nigerians, our society applauds people like this, and often rewards them, (I can list a million names but don’t want BN to block my comment, the one I’ve mentioned is enough). So of what benefit is doing right and working hard to get the things you want when the people who’re taking the short cut are more celebrated?
I’m tired. Nigeria tires me
Hahaha, so that annoying “jogging-round-admiralty-with-escorts-in-a-big-jeep” guy is Dilly? Who’s Dilly or what’s a Dilly? and most especially who jogs when he should be working? (even if it’s from home…oh well I’m a *hater*) And to think he stole money too…smh
All these people ehn, I’m just tires of them…like must you flaunt????
🤣🤣🤣🤣 eyin aye!!! World pipu!!!
Mehn! 😅 This entire drama is the gift that keeps giving.
How shameful….. Hope others will learn that social media is such a lie.
@Jo!….totally feel u. Doing good and being lawful can be very tiring in a lawless society like Nigeria. But it’s really not only a Nigerian thing… It’s just the way of the world. There is a possibility you may never be rewarded for good in this life(though rarely), just make up ur mind to be good for goodness sake not expecting reward or applause, that way if nothing u’ll have peace inside all the chaos.
It’s a damn shame that Nigerians are associated with credit card fraud! No surprises though.
Where are all the Yoruba commentators who like to rubbish igbos. See this has nothing to do with tribe.
…Dammy was arrested alongside Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu.
@Gloria, and u just had to bring tribe into it. What a shame!!!
Maybe it’s time efcc gets involved with our artists!
Not to be disagreeing, but nope, they are a lot of corrupt politicians EFCC haven’t investigated and should. Head to bottom… Works better that way.
Nobody dey rubbish only igbos, we condemn the act, simple!!!!! So deal with it. Yoruba and igbos don spoil Naija finish, and to think they were born during the days of vintage magazine and heart is appalling. Parent enough of pumping them out. Pls train them accordingly!!!!
Ehhhhhn biko who is Bruno?
Everyday is for the thief, but one day, just one day is for the owner of the house.
What saddens me is some of these artistes won’t learn from this. This “I must blow” and lavish lifestyle mentality that has pervaded the entertainment industry is worrisome. And social media has been more of a bane in this regards. If not, you are spending stolen credit cards yet you didn’t do it quietly, u had to post for the whole world to see. Yet some upcoming would be looking at him like #lifestylegoals. Asiri eleyi de ti tu, ki Olorun ko e yo lo ku..Amin
I think he only got on the private jet once and pretended like he was doing a photo shoot or something n took pictures with different sets of clothes or how else would he explain standing on the aircraft to take pictures to the pilots?