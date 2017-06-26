BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music: Mr. 2Kay – Belema

26.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - New Music: Mr 2Kay - Belema

Singer Mr. 2Kay has just released this love ballad titled “Belema”, in anticipation of his forthcoming album which is set to drop this year.

Get “Belema” here

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Music

css.php
MENU BellaNaija