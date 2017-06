After stimulating our eyes with her phenomenal fashion, pictures and videos, Jennifer Ejoke, commonly known as Wavy (The Creator) steps forward with this ecstatic, feel good, music titled “H.I.G.H.” leaves you experiencing all forms of euphoria. “H.I.G.H.” was produced by H.O.D.

Listen and Download below:

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/H.I.G.H-Wavy-Final-Master-MP3.mp3

Download