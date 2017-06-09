“Northern Youths'” Threat: UN Sues for Tolerance and Togetherness

The United Nation (UN) has called for tolerance and togetherness following an ultimatum given by a coalition of “Northern Youths” to Igbos.

The youth groups had ordered Igbos to leave the region on or before October 1, 2017.

In what was termed the “Kaduna Declaration,” the coalition warned all Igbos residing in the north to leave the region in three months, stating that on the 1st of October – Nigeria’s Independence Day – “major moves” including the reclamation and control “of these landed resources currently owned, rented or in any way enjoyed by the ingrate Igbos in any part of Northern Nigeria” will be made.

In a statement released by Edward Kallon, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, the UN called for tolerance and a spirit of togetherness in transparency to address the concerns of all the citizens in a peaceful manner.

He also expressed his satisfaction on how the country’s leaders totally condemned the act.

He urged cultural leaders, security agencies and other government representatives to all play their part in guiding the youths to settle their differences amicably.

“We have to work together to resolve peacefully any concern that different groups in the country may have. Nigeria is a great country with immense potential to build the welfare of its population and lead Africa in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals. This can only be achieved in an atmosphere of the rule of law and peace where all citizens live happily irrespective of their ethnic or religious backgrounds. I commend the Federal and State Governments, youth and civil society leaders, security agencies, cultural and religious leaders for their efforts to promote peace in the country. I am also heartened by the reactions of leaders from all over the country condemning this ultimatum. UN calls for tolerance and a spirit of togetherness in transparency to address the concerns of all the citizens in a peaceful manner. The UN is ready to continue supporting Nigeria to build an enduring democracy in peace, prosperity and respect for diversity,” Kallon said.