“OBO Got You for Life!”: Davido is Building a New House for his Young Fan | Photos

Music star Davido is giving back to the society.

Last month, he helped a little fan Utibe start school. Utibe was captured on camera singing Davido’s hit song “IF” despite being out of school.

Today, Davido announced that he’s building a house for Utibe and his mother.

He shared the photos below and wrote: “Utibe loving the new house I’m having being built for him and his mother!! Can’t wait to visit when I’m back home!! OBO GOT U FOR LIFE!!!”

Photo Credit: Instagram – @davidoofficial