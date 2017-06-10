“OBO Got You for Life!”: Davido is Building a New House for his Young Fan | Photos

Music star Davido is giving back to the society.
Last month, he helped a little fan Utibe start school. Utibe was captured on camera singing Davido’s hit song “IF” despite being out of school.
Today, Davido announced that he’s building a house for Utibe and his mother.
He shared the photos below and wrote: “Utibe loving the new house I’m having being built for him and his mother!! Can’t wait to visit when I’m back home!! OBO GOT U FOR LIFE!!!”
Photo Credit: Instagram – @davidoofficial
Awwwww. I love this deed
God bless you, David
Lovely. God bless you.
God bless, Davido. We can all make a difference one child at a time.
Every drop of kindness in this world does make a huge difference he might be immature but he is doing something right 🙏