“OBO Got You for Life!”: Davido is Building a New House for his Young Fan | Photos

10.06.2017

Music star Davido is giving back to the society.

Last month, he helped a little fan Utibe start school. Utibe was captured on camera singing Davido’s hit song “IF” despite being out of school.

Today, Davido announced that he’s building a house for Utibe and his mother.

He shared the photos below and wrote: “Utibe loving the new house I’m having being built for him and his mother!! Can’t wait to visit when I’m back home!! OBO GOT U FOR LIFE!!!”

  • B.E.T. Proudly Nigerian June 10, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Awwwww. I love this deed
    God bless you, David

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Anne June 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Lovely. God bless you.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Laila June 10, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    God bless, Davido. We can all make a difference one child at a time.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Amaa June 10, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Every drop of kindness in this world does make a huge difference he might be immature but he is doing something right 🙏

    Love this! 8 Reply
