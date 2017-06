Hitmaker Reinhard Tega AKA Rein Rein Rein Reinhard has followed in the footsteps of legendary producers to feature artistes on a song headlined by himself and “Mr Ayinde”, his debut single is no different.

“Mr Ayinde” is a song about patience and fortitude while hustling to make it to the top all the way from the bottom. The mid tempo track features Nigerian superstars – Koker, ClassiQ and Loose Kaynon who each add their own unique spice to the gourmet sound.

Get “Mr Ayinde” here