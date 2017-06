Hey BNers!

One of the greatest challenges of fulfilling your dreams is fear, which then leads to hesitation.

You know all is set, you know the goal is waiting for you, but you are just afraid to start. You sometimes hide under the guise of planning and strategising, but you know that’s not the case.

Stop waiting for perfection. Stop thinking about failure. START.

“Ideas don’t come out fully formed; you just have to get started” – Mark Zuckerberg.