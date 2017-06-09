Soldier Sentenced to Death for Setting Boko Haram Suspect Ablaze

During a cordon and search operation in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Lance Corporal Hillary Joel was reported to have set a Boko Haram suspect ablaze, leading to his death.
The soldier was found guilty of murder by the Army General Court Martial, Punch reports.
The other soldiers who faced the court martial with him include Private Chima Samuel for aiding and abetting the murder of a minor Yakubu Isah; and Sergent Samuel Balanga for desertion and miscellaneous offences.
They were handed sanctions which included demotions and jail terms.
This discourages soldiers from fighting BH
Nigeria army E ku ise.
No. It discourages war crimes, jungle justice, and Force brutality! What if the guy wasn’t really BH? Everyone deserves their day in court until proven guilty beyond doubt!
smh.
@Californiapsycho, you must be a Boko Haram sympathizer! Stupid girl!
The guy would’ve been set free by his sponsors if he had been taken into custody.
This judgment is bad for morale!