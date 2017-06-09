BellaNaija

Inspired!

Soldier Sentenced to Death for Setting Boko Haram Suspect Ablaze

09.06.2017 at By 3 Comments

File Photo: Nigerian Soldiers

During a cordon and search operation in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Lance Corporal Hillary Joel was reported to have set a Boko Haram suspect ablaze, leading to his death.

The soldier was found guilty of murder by the Army General Court Martial, Punch reports.

The other soldiers who faced the court martial with him include Private Chima Samuel for aiding and abetting the murder of a minor Yakubu Isah; and Sergent Samuel Balanga for desertion and miscellaneous offences.

They were handed sanctions which included demotions and jail terms.

3 Comments on Soldier Sentenced to Death for Setting Boko Haram Suspect Ablaze
  • Theresa Doghor June 9, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    This discourages soldiers from fighting BH
    Nigeria army E ku ise.

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • californiabawlar June 9, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      No. It discourages war crimes, jungle justice, and Force brutality! What if the guy wasn’t really BH? Everyone deserves their day in court until proven guilty beyond doubt!

      smh.

      Love this! 5
    • Darius June 9, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      @Californiapsycho, you must be a Boko Haram sympathizer! Stupid girl!

      The guy would’ve been set free by his sponsors if he had been taken into custody.

      This judgment is bad for morale!

      Love this! 6
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija