Womenswear Brand Toyin Bii releases Debut Collection for Spring Summer ’17

Toyin Bii is a brand new luxury contemporary womenswear label owned by Toyin Balogun. The brand’s focus is to make pieces for the stylish and confident woman. Although Toyin Bii is a Nigerian brand it does not limit its themes, it draws inspiration from all over the world in order to cater to a wider audience of stylish and confident women. Each piece is carefully crafted and fabrics are carefully selected, so detail is exceptional. It aims to ensure excellent quality and long lasting products for its clients.

Toyin Balogun is a self-taught Nigerian designer. She became interested in fashion at an early age and spent most of her childhood drawing/sketching designs. She went on to earn a B.A in Sociology at the University of Essex. However, her love for fashion design did not die while at University because owning a fashion label was always her sole dream. The brand is named after her because it reflects her personal style.

The SS17 debut collection is for the girly but ‘not afraid to be sexy’ woman. It pays attention to some of the season’s trends of ruffles and pleats and uses a Summer colour palette of bright colours. The asymmetrical necklines are key to the collection in order to show off collarbones and shoulders and the slits to show off legs, making the perfect combination of girly and sexy.

Credits

Brand: Toyin Bii | @toyinbii

Photography: Fifolu Adebakin | @thefifographer

Makeup: Bunmi Balogun | @beautywithbunmi

Model: Chichi Sunday | @chiichyy

Creative Direction: Toyin Balogun | @toyin_balo