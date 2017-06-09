New Video: Terry Apala feat. Bisola – Bad Girl

Terry Apala releases the official video to his latest tune “Bad Girl” featuring Big Brother Naija 2017 runner-up, the multi-talented Bisola. This masterpiece was shot by prolific director, Lucas Ried.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
09.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Terry Apala releases the official video to his latest tune “Bad Girl” featuring Big Brother Naija 2017 runner-up, the multi-talented Bisola. This masterpiece was shot by prolific director, Lucas Ried.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline