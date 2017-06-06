This Viral Post About a Husband’s Love for his Wife’s Body will Make you Smile

An Instagram user’s (@a_body_positive_jazzy) inspiring post about having a different body type than her husband’s has gone viral.

She shared this following post on her wall which has gathered more that 54,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments.

Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! •

How could he love something that isn’t “perfect”? How could a man who was “born fit” love someone like me! I don’t have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs too fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the “perfect” body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!!



Apart from being positive about her looks, Jazzy also makes sure she takes care of her body and live healthy.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @a_body_positive_jazzy | @ryanwmedia