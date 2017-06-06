This Viral Post About a Husband’s Love for his Wife’s Body will Make you Smile

An Instagram user’s (@a_body_positive_jazzy) inspiring post about having a different body type than her husband’s has gone viral.
She shared this following post on her wall which has gathered more that 54,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments.
Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! •
How could he love something that isn’t “perfect”? How could a man who was “born fit” love someone like me! I don’t have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs too fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the “perfect” body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!!
Apart from being positive about her looks, Jazzy also makes sure she takes care of her body and live healthy.
To all the haters out there that have been talking about me as if I’m just fat, unhealthy, and not doing nothing about it! Even though I owe you NO type of explanation! I wanted to share with y’all proof that I do go to they gym and I am very healthy!!! • • Now to the men and women that are body positive along side of me, just because we love our bodies doesn’t mean we can’t take care of our bodies! Loving yourself does not mean that you just let yourself go. When you love yourself truly you want to take care of your body. Good eating habits and exercise are key to staying healthy and hey if that results in weight loss that’s ok and if it doesn’t that’s ok too. It’s not about being skinny or being fat it’s about being healthy. • Love yourself and stay healthy! • • • #beautiful #bodylove #nostereotypes #nonegativity #iamblessed #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #selflove #stophiding #summerbody #nonegativity #nofilter #nostereotypes #positive #plussize #positivity #plussizegang #positivevibes #bodypositive #bodypositivity #bodylove #youarebeautiful #celebratemysize #confidence #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #everyoneisbeautiful
Photo Credit: Instagram – @a_body_positive_jazzy | @ryanwmedia
tell them girl
I reserve my comment
No one asked for it in the first place.
No one asked for it in the first place.
Can we stop encouraging obesity.