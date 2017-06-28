Naija Boys! Wale & Wizkid link up for New Music Video “My Love” | See B.T.S Photos

Pop superstar Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid shared new photos from a video shoot with Nigerian-America rapper Wale on his Instagram today. The Starboy boss was featured on “My Love” alongside Major Lazer & Dua Lipa off Wale’s “Shine” album.

Wale himself shared a video of himself and Wizkid singing along to the song on his Twitter account. The video will be the second off the album with Wale having shot the visuals to his Davido & Olamide assisted jam “Fine Girl“.

See photos below:

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @wizkidayo