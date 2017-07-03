BeInspired Mondays with IK: On Haters & “Your Village People”

Apart from the popular “I can’t do this” or “I don’t think I’m the best person to do this” excuse we tell ourselves, sometimes other chants that stop us from achieving our goals include: “Will people even like this thing?” “What will they say when they see me doing this?” “What if I fail?” “When I start people will think I’m doing oversabi“.

The truth is, we all have our own different goals and challenges to face for us to worry about whether you fail or not. Another truth is that people who have made it their life’s purpose to criticise whatever you do, are not worth your time. In the end, it is just like a case of those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.

Nobody expects or wants you to fail, except your village people (a.k.a haters, enemies of progress) and they do not matter.

Your village people are those believed to use spiritual forces to decide your fate irrespective of whatever input you have made to get your desired outcome.

Whether you subscribe to the concept of the supernatural or not, the simple truth is that whatever you believe in influences your reality. Don’t mind the “your village people” mantra and keep the focus on your goals and you’ll get there.

It’s all about winning the battle in your mind. Don’t join your haters to become an enemy of your own progress. Keep the focus on the prize as well as the several actions required to get there. When there is a negative thought (doubt) creeping in or holding sway in your mind, take it captive and decide to think about what you want to think about.

Even when you think about challenges to a problem, it has to be about proffering solutions. You have to get your head in the game at all times. Don’t allow thoughts that will be detrimental to you in your head. Focus; decide what you want to go through your mind – your reality depends on it.