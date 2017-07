Celebrity couple Osas & Gbenro Ajibade and their daughter Azariah are looking cute in this new family selfie and we just had to share.

Osas posted the photo on her Instagram with the caption: “🙏🏾 Thank you Lord 🙏🏾 bless our union, bless our family! #GodisGreat❤️”

🙏🏾 Thank you Lord 🙏🏾 bless our union, bless our family! #GodisGreat ❤️ A post shared by Osas Ighodaro Ajibade (@officialosas) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:18am PDT