Tolerating the better half

Being “one” in marriage does not necessarily apply to everything a spouse shares. In a situation where the spouses are in extremely different fields, do they really understand what it entails? How does a spouse’s career affect their relationship? Does it affect it at all? And if it does, how? Do you support your spouse regardless or you back off?

On this episode of Now that you are married, James Kingsley and Mosa Adegboye as they discuss the topic.

Watch