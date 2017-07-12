Get Quick & Easy Loans with Etisalat’s KwikCash Mobile Loan Solution

There are days when you wish you could access fast and easy loans to take care of that urgent financial need. That wish has come true!

Etisalat Nigeria in partnership with Support Microfinance Bank has introduced KwikCash another innovative solution to meet the loan needs of Etisalat Subscribers.

With KwikCash, you can access loans of up to N100, 000 just by dialling *561# with your Etisalat line and get credited in minutes.

Follow these 5 easy steps to use KwikCash:

Step 1: Dial *561#

Step 2: Follow the USSD menu to ‘’Request Loan’’

Step 3: Select preferred loan offer

Step 4: Select bank and input your 10-digit NUBAN

Step 5: Confirm repayment amount and accept terms and conditions.

To repay your KwikCash loan, it’s as simple as:

Repay Step 1: Dial *561#

Repay step 2: Follow the USSD menu to ‘’Pay Loan’’

Repay step 3: Select preferred payment option

Repay step 4: Follow the instructions accordingly

Repay step 5: Repayment is immediately processed

See more photos from the Etisalat’s KwikCash Mobile Loan Solution launch:

——————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content