“Don Moen is strong and very OK” – Frank Edwards dispels Death Rumours

Nigerian gospel singer Frank Edwards has dispelled news that Don Moen has died after a brief stomach illness.

News of Don Moen’s death made the rounds Wednesday morning, after news sites and blogs reported that the gospel musician died at the General Acute Care (GAC) Hospital in California, after a short battle with stomach pain.

Frank Edwards posted on Instagram this morning telling his followers that the singer is alive and well.

He later posted a screenshot of a conversation with the gospel singer’s son Michael, who said to ignore the news, as his dad is great and in good health.

I had to wake Micheal moen up early this morning for no reason 🙁 A post shared by FRANK EDWARDS (@frankrichboy) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Bloggers pls repent naaaa😒😒😒 DON MOEN IS STRONG AND VERY OK !!!! he is not going anytime soon haba !!!! A post shared by FRANK EDWARDS (@frankrichboy) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

The gospel singer’s last Tweet was posted at 4.46am WAT, July 12, 2107 (10.46pm July 11, 2017 Minnesota time). He said he’s spenidng time with his father, son and grandchildren.

Celebrating 4 generations in Minnesota today! Here's a photo of my Dad, son John holding Bennett and me holding Luke. Love my family!!! pic.twitter.com/DBTKwXfMKs — Don Moen (@donmoen) July 12, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram – frankrichboy