Lagos Flood: Eko Atlantic City is to blame… “it’s not rocket science” – Twitter Users

Social networks have been buzzing all weekend with photos and videos of different parts of the Lekki, Victoria Island and VGC areas of Lagos flooded with rainwater.

Cars swim past roads, people wade around their homes, as they try to get to various locations.

People have blamed the flooding on poor drainage system and illegal structures in the area.

However, some Twitter users say the development of the Eko Atlantic City is a major reason for the flooding.

This is the Eko Atlantic City project aerial view 2008 till date… All the water that's being displaced won't disappear.. Let's pray. pic.twitter.com/ege9zJYm4J — DREYY THE FAVORED ✌✌ (@iDREYY) July 8, 2017

Ikoyi Park is now Banana island,Bar beach is now Eko Atlantic.They were reserved for picnics & Asiwajus greedily destroyed em @Gidi_Traffic — Chris Esene (@ChrisEsene) July 9, 2017

The govt won't touch Eko Atlantic they are comin 4 your buildings in lekki …ur buildings blocked d water ways..#Lekkiflood @Gidi_Traffic — Adegboyega kehinde (@inspiredkeny) July 9, 2017

In no particular order, the cause of today's Lekki flood 1. Bad drainage

2. Eko Atlantic

3. Location below sea levels

4. Your sins — King 👑 (@d_laru) July 8, 2017

Lekki, VGC and Ajah environs need to protest against the sand filling of Eko Atlantic, this is one of the major problem for the flooding. — Chris Esene (@ChrisEsene) July 9, 2017

Forget drainage and building codes, the Eko Atlantic dredging is definitely playing a big role in Lagos flooding. It's not rocket science. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 9, 2017

The flood in Lekki, VGC and other parts of the Lagos Island is nothing compared to what will happen in Eko Atlantic and Ilubirin in decades. — Nejeeb Bello (@Bar_Baric) July 9, 2017

Eko Atlantic City has played a huge role in the flood scene this rainy season.

Massive environmental impact. — Ekoko OT (@kokomaestro) July 9, 2017

"@ChrisEsene: Everyone seems to be quiet about EKO ATLANTIC which I believe is the cause of the flooding in LEKKI axis and it's environs. — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) July 9, 2017

The impact of the Eko Atlantic is already being felt before it's even fully completed. Keep playing with water — COACH (@BANK_S) July 9, 2017