Lagos Flood: Eko Atlantic City is to blame… “it’s not rocket science” – Twitter Users

09.07.2017

Social networks have been buzzing all weekend with photos and videos of different parts of the Lekki, Victoria Island and VGC areas of Lagos flooded with rainwater.

Cars swim past roads, people wade around their homes, as they try to get to various locations.

People have blamed the flooding on poor drainage system and illegal structures in the area.

However, some Twitter users say the development of the Eko Atlantic City is a major reason for the flooding.

