Leaving Lagos! Dakore Akande is the Cover Star for Guardian Life Magazine

Dakore Akande has been in the public eye for many years. The actress came into the old Nollywood scene about 25 years ago, fresh-faced with her signature dreadlocks. Her rise to stardom started off when she was 19 years old and attended her first audition for a sitcom called Inheritance.

Dakore has been gracing us with her presence on screen, more recently in the film, Fifty, which has been continued as a series and Isoken, a romantic comedy, which premiered in England and Nigeria. But she won’t be around for too long as she has decided to move to Los Angeles with her family.

The successful mother of two girls caught up with Guardian Life, as she talks about premarital marriage pressures, balancing motherhood with her work life and reveals her future plans to make a name in Hollywood.

Watch behind the scenes

Credit

Creative Direction: @themadamezeta

Photography: @jerrie_rotimi

Makeup: @eyesome_beauty

Styling: @nkemokorafor and @global_addict